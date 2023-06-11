Register
Stephen Moore: PSNI issues appeal to help find high risk missing person

Police are appealing for any information in relation to a high risk 59-year-old missing person.
By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:56 BST

Stephen Moore is described as stocky build and approximately 6' 1". He has grey hair, and hazel-coloured eyes.

Stephen was wearing grey shorts, a grey Man City t-shirt and grey and white coloured Adidas trainers when he was last seen in the Minnowburn Drive area of south Belfast at approximately 1.15pm on Friday, June 9.

Police are appealing for any information in relation to high-risk missing person, 59-year-old Stephen Moore.
Anyone who has any information in relation to his whereabouts or believes they may have seen Stephen is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1010 of 10/06/23.

