Police are appealing for any information in relation to a high risk 59-year-old missing person.

Stephen Moore is described as stocky build and approximately 6' 1". He has grey hair, and hazel-coloured eyes.

Stephen was wearing grey shorts, a grey Man City t-shirt and grey and white coloured Adidas trainers when he was last seen in the Minnowburn Drive area of south Belfast at approximately 1.15pm on Friday, June 9.

