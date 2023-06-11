Stephen Moore is described as stocky build and approximately 6' 1". He has grey hair, and hazel-coloured eyes.
Stephen was wearing grey shorts, a grey Man City t-shirt and grey and white coloured Adidas trainers when he was last seen in the Minnowburn Drive area of south Belfast at approximately 1.15pm on Friday, June 9.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone who has any information in relation to his whereabouts or believes they may have seen Stephen is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1010 of 10/06/23.