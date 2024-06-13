Stephen Watterson: PSNI make renewed appeal for doorbell and CCTV footage in Magherafelt to help trace missing man
They have also issued a new image of the 55-year-old.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing enquiries, we believe that Stephen may have been in the area of Rainey Street and Tobermore Road in Magherafelt on Monday, June 3 at around 9:40pm.”
It is believed that he was last seen wearing jeans, a green coloured polo shirt and dark coloured trainers with white soles.
Police believe Stephen walked from a shop in the area towards the direction of the Tobermore Road on Monday, June 3 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.
The missing man is described as being approximately 5”4 in height, of stocky build, brown eyes and short, black hair.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between 9:30pm and 10:30pm and saw someone matching Stephen’s description, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1603 08/06/24,” said the police spokesperson.
"We would also ask anyone living in the Tobermore Road area to review any CCTV or doorbell footage between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Monday, June 3 that may be able to assist with our enquiries.”
