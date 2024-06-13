Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Mid Ulster have issued an updated appeal for information and video footage in the search for missing Stephen Watterson.

They have also issued a new image of the 55-year-old.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As part of our ongoing enquiries, we believe that Stephen may have been in the area of Rainey Street and Tobermore Road in Magherafelt on Monday, June 3 at around 9:40pm.”

It is believed that he was last seen wearing jeans, a green coloured polo shirt and dark coloured trainers with white soles.

Stephen Watterson. Picture: released by PSNI

Police believe Stephen walked from a shop in the area towards the direction of the Tobermore Road on Monday, June 3 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

The missing man is described as being approximately 5”4 in height, of stocky build, brown eyes and short, black hair.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between 9:30pm and 10:30pm and saw someone matching Stephen’s description, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1603 08/06/24,” said the police spokesperson.