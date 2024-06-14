Stephen Watterson: PSNI recover body in Magherafelt while searching for missing man
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have said a body has been found during the search for 55-year-old missing person Stephen Watterson.
A PSNI spokesperson said on Friday evening: “Police and Community Rescue Service searching for missing person Stephen Watterson, have recovered a body in the Tobermore Road area of Magherafelt on Friday, June 14.
"A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death, however the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.
"The body has not been formally identified and there are no further details at this time.”
Mr Watterson was believed to have been last in the area of Rainey Street and Tobermore Road in Magherafelt on Monday, June 3 at around 9.40pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.