Police have said a body has been found during the search for 55-year-old missing person Stephen Watterson.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Friday evening: “Police and Community Rescue Service searching for missing person Stephen Watterson, have recovered a body in the Tobermore Road area of Magherafelt on Friday, June 14.

"A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death, however the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

"The body has not been formally identified and there are no further details at this time.”