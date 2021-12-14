Stephen’s ready for his Vision4Kids sit-out

Vision4kids founding trustee Stephen Fletcher will be back out on the streets of Ballymoney for his 24-hour New Year’s Eve charity sit-out

This will be the third year of the sit-out which has raised significant funds for the running of vision4kids school in Kenya called Blessed Hill Academy.

2020’s post-Christmas lockdown meant that Stephen was unable to sit out in public but that didn’t stop him as he sat out in his back garden for the full 24 hours.

“It wasn’t the same without people stopping for a chat or bringing snacks and coffee, but it was still well worth it,” Stephen said.

“At one stage I almost cancelled the sit-out. I was unsure whether folk would donate if I was sitting in my back garden, but they didn’t disappoint. Once again, family, friends, and supporters of vision4kids all rallied round and a total of almost £5,800 was raised for Blessed Hill Academy.”

Every single penny donated goes to the running of the school in Kenya - meals, education, healthcare, Bibles, staff, textbooks, exams, and much more.

If all goes to plan, Stephen will be on Church Street, just outside the Ulster Bank in Ballymoney from 9am on Friday, December 31.