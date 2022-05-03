Stepping out with Community Rescue Service’s Strictly

Then it’s not too late to grab your ticket for a fundraising Strictly Come Dancing night at the Magherabuoy House Hotel in Portrush on Saturday, May 21.

The sensational Strictly Come Dancing event returns after a break due to Covid restrictions.

The dance teams have been training hard under the guidance of their dance tutor Emma.

Community Rescue Service's Strictly Come Dancing participants take a break from training for a bit of fun

Strictly Come Dancing promises a full night of entertainment. Tickets are on sale from the dancers and from The Community Rescue Service Shop in Coleraine.

Community Rescue Service is grateful to their event sponsors for helping with the night: Coleraine Florists, Castle Engineering, Kim Swan Driving, Craig Electrics, Railway Arms, Port Vapes, Repeat, Brooklands Balnamore and G’s Chippy.

For more information on the event, please call Hazel from Community Rescue Service on 07731438391.