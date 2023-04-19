Register
Stepping Stones opens the doors of its new horticulture and well-being hub

Stepping Stones will be holding an open evening at Navigation House, the charity’s new horticulture and well-being hub for people with learning disabilities, on Thursday April 20.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:08 BST

Navigation House will be open to the public for tours and information from 6pm - 9pm.

The horticulture and well-being hub will be open for anyone interested in learning more about what Stepping Stones NI’s new social enterprise has to offer.

Navigation House will provide activities and courses for people with learning disabilities so that they can develop new skills in horticulture and personal development while also benefiting their mental health and wellbeing.

Find out more about Stepping Stone's new horticulture and well-being hub at the Navigation House open day

The initiative will also be open to the public with an exciting range of horticultural and wellbeing courses and workshops launching at the end of April 2023.

Horticulture & Well-being Lead, Ann McCarron said: “We are very excited to open up our doors to the community so that they can see what we have done to develop the site and learn about what is on offer for people with learning disabilities and the wider community.

"Navigation House is a historic and tranquil site, we are privileged to work at such a beautiful place and we can’t wait to get more people through our door.”

The site has been beautifully and respectfully renovated with a great outdoor space boasting a new polytunnel and raised beds designed to suit the needs of people with disabilities. The open training space will host workshops and courses and there are also meeting rooms available to rent.

Anyone interested in attending should register at www.navigationhouselisburn.com or email [email protected]