Steve running 5K a day in support of AWARE

Inspired by his own experience of mental illness, Steve Caldwell, has committed to walking or running every day for 59 days to raise awareness and

funds to support other local people living with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

He said: “I’ve battled mental illness for the best part of 10 years now in the form of depression and severe anxiety. The worst bout was last summer

after I tested positive for COVID-19. August and September were nothing short of a breakdown - including suicidal thoughts, 24/7 care from friends and family and complete hopelessness.”

Fortunately, with the help from Steve’s local mental health crisis team, GP, and therapist, Steve’s mental health has improved significantly. Combining his love for fitness with fundraising, Steve said: Exercise has lifted my darkness so much in the last decade - this 5K a day challenge is a way for me to promote exercise and to connect with friends, family and my community as they join me for a 5K throughout the next few months.

Lesley Wright, Community and Events Officer at AWARE, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Steve for taking on his 5K challenge in aid of AWARE!

Not only is Steve raising vital funds to help us continue supporting those with mental illness in Northern Ireland, but he is also encouraging conversations about mental health. Thank you so much, Stevie – we;’e wishing you all the best for the rest of your challenge!”