Steven McDowell named as motorcyclist who died at scene of Co Down crash

A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Down.
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd May 2023, 08:31 BST

He has been named by police as 26-year-old Steven McDowell from the Donaghadee area.

The collision, involving a van and motorcycle, occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Monday evening, May 22 on the Killaughey Road, Donaghadee.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: "Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man has sadly passed away following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Killaughey Road, Donaghadee.

The road remains closed to motorists on Tuesday morning.

"A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing, added Sergeant Miller-Devlin said.

"Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dashcam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2177 of 22/05/23.”