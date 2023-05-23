A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Down.

He has been named by police as 26-year-old Steven McDowell from the Donaghadee area.

The collision, involving a van and motorcycle, occurred shortly after 8.30pm on Monday evening, May 22 on the Killaughey Road, Donaghadee.

Sergeant Miller-Devlin said: "Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries.”

The road remains closed to motorists on Tuesday morning.

"A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing, added Sergeant Miller-Devlin said.