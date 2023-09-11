Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Stewartstown Drama Society holding auditions for Peter Pan

Stewartstown Drama Society and director Brain Morgan are delighted to announce that their 2024 pantomime is Peter Pan.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:13 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Registration was held in McNiece Hall Saturday with auditions taking place on September 16 and 23 from 11 to 3 o’clock.

Auditions will be split into two sections: singing audition from 11-1 o’clock; acting - from 1-3 o’clock.

All lead roles will be cast aged 15 plus.

The shows will take place in January 2024 in the Burnavon Arts & Cultural Centre, Cookstown.