Stewartstown Drama Society holding auditions for Peter Pan
Stewartstown Drama Society and director Brain Morgan are delighted to announce that their 2024 pantomime is Peter Pan.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Registration was held in McNiece Hall Saturday with auditions taking place on September 16 and 23 from 11 to 3 o’clock.
Auditions will be split into two sections: singing audition from 11-1 o’clock; acting - from 1-3 o’clock.
All lead roles will be cast aged 15 plus.
The shows will take place in January 2024 in the Burnavon Arts & Cultural Centre, Cookstown.