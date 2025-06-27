Visitors to popular Co Armagh beauty spot, Oxford Island, were aghast at the disgusting smell and what appeared to be sewage lapping at the shore line of Lough Neagh.

The car park at Lough Neagh Discovery Centre was packed with many visitors on Thursday including a delegation of guests taking a group tour of the shore line.

The stench emanating from the south shore was ‘an overpowering stench’ said one visitor. "The smell was so bad I felt physically sick,” she added.

The local woman, who walks her dog regularly at Oxford Island, said she believed the smell to be sewage and could see ‘disgusting and smelly sludge’ lapping against the shore just yards from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s tourism hotspot, Lough Neagh Discovery Centre.

Disgusting and smelly sludge slapping against the south shore of Lough Neagh at Oxford Island, a Nature Reserve owned and managed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

"As a local girl we are very proud of Oxford Island and the whole beauty of the south shore of Lough Neagh. I spotted many people walking around the area including a group or delegation of people.

"It was embarrassing as the smell was just horrific. I hope that those visitors return when the authorities have that gunge cleaned up.”

Sadly NI Water, which uses the water from Lough Neagh to supply the drinking water to 40.7% of the population in Northern Ireland, said they were unaware of what the matter was. However insisted it wasn’t a sewage spill from their outlets.

ABC Council which owns and manages the Nature Reserve at Oxford Island didn’t respond to queries about whether they would clean the shoreline up. However they said that it was reported to the NI Environment Agency.

An NI Water spokesperson said: “NI Water was made aware of a potential sewage spill in the location of Oxford Island. However, following a full investigation of NI Water assets and a thorough inspection of the shores around the assets, NI Water is confident there was no sewage spill in the area.

“NIEA have a hotline number 0800 80 70 60 which members of the public can use to report any suspected pollution incident on so they can be followed up as quickly as possible.”

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “We are aware of material which has washed up along the shoreline at Oxford Island, believed to be the cause of the pungent smell. This matter has been reported by council to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency for further investigation.”

The NI Environment Agency is due to respond to queries on this matter shortly.

Oxford Island is a designated National Nature Reserve situated on the peninsula in the southern shores of Lough Neagh. It has a very enjoyable network of walking trails, bird watching hides and a new state-of-the-art play park.

According to ABC Council many visitors like to enjoy the Loughside Café and Lough Neagh Discovery Centre ‘which runs a wide-ranging environmental education and events programme’.

“Admission is free and with only a five minute walk to Kinnego Marina and Kinnego Bushcraft Centre, Oxford Island is an idyllic retreat for all the family,” said the council website.