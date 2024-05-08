Stoneyford Reservoir: NI Water calls for support after tyres and other items are dumped
NI Water has appealed for support from the community, elected representatives and local authorities in tackling the recent dumping activity at the junction of Stoneyford Road and Huntshill Road.
The activity has led to concerns for environmental safety and the hazardous pollution risk it presents to local wildlife and the public.
A NI Water spokesperson said: “NI Water is aware of materials including wood and tyres being dumped at Stoneyford Reservoir. NI Water has not given permission for these materials to be left at this site and is liaising with local community representatives and other agencies to organise their safe removal.
"NI Water is aware of historic issues with fires being lit on or near the Stoneyford Reservoir site. While this will not impact on water quality or supply to customers as the reservoir is not in service, it is home to a variety of wildlife who depend on the natural habitat for survival.
"NI Water has a duty of care to abide by IS0 14001 environmental standards and as such fly tipping and illegal access cannot be allowed to happen on any of our sites.
"NI Water has therefore taken the decision to remove the tyres and other items dumped at the Stoneyford Reservoir site as soon as possible as they have the potential to be highly toxic, creating an environmental hazard if set alight.”
