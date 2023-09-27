Over 1,300 customers have been impacted by power outages as Storm Agnes hits Northern Ireland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks is responding to faults in around a dozen different areas, mainly to the east of the province, this afternoon (Tuesday).

Among the worst affected is Co Down where 1,310 customers have been left without electricity around the Banbridge and Dromore areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the majority of incidents, NIE reports: “We have logged a fault for this area and will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible. The fault is due to severe weather conditions causing damage to the network.”

The Met Office has issued Yellow warnings for wind and rain in Northern Ireland. Photo by Met Office

Meanwhile, with the Met Office issuing Yellow warnings for heavy rain and strong winds, road users are urged to be extra careful when travelling.

In a statement, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said: “The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind with a low likelihood of medium impacts affecting much of the UK and Ireland with the wind warning in place from noon on Wednesday, 27 September, until 7am Thursday, 28 September. A yellow warning for rain has also been issued for Northern Ireland from 11am until 7pm on Wednesday, 27 September.

“Ongoing industrial action by members of the Unite and GMB unions until midnight on Wednesday, 27 September, may disrupt the Department’s initial response to any potential storm clear up operation and other essential services which are routinely delivered by DfI staff on the road network.”

This, according to DfI, includes:

Response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road such as oil spills or unexpected debris;

Response to calls to the flood incident line;

Response to flood emergencies;

Repair of serious defects such as manhole collapse or potholes;

Gully clearing and cleansing."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement added: “While contingency arrangements are being put in place, this will not replace the full maintenance service and we would therefore ask all citizens and road users to be mindful of this and exercise care when making their journeys.

“The high winds are also expected to disrupt sailings of the Strangford ferry. Travel updates will be issued via Ferry SMS and available at Trafficwatchni.com and @TrafficWatchNI .”

Flooding incidents should continue to be reported on the Flooding Incident hotline number 0300 2000 100.