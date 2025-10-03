Thousands of homes across Northern Ireland are without power due to Storm Amy as strong winds and heavy rain hit.

As reports of many areas in all counties report a loss of power, NIE Networks said Storm Amy has caused a ‘significant level of damage’ with around 50k properties without power.

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said: “Storm Amy has caused a significant level of damage to the electricity networks in Northern Ireland with NIE Networks advising that approximately 50,000 properties are currently without power. That number is expected to rise as the weather warnings continue.”

"A Met Office Amber alert is currently in place for high winds until 8pm tonight for counties Fermanagh, Derry, Antrim and Tyrone. There is also a yellow alert for rain covering the whole of Northern Ireland until 5pm and a further yellow alert for winds until Midnight on Saturday.

"Restoration efforts are underway in areas where it is safe for crews to begin repairs. Damage includes broken overhead power lines and some broken poles.”

Alex Houston, NIE Networks Operations Manager, said: “Our Incident Management Centre in Craigavon has been opened as have our Local Incident Centres across Northern Ireland with staff across the company being escalated to assist with the response effort. We have mobilised additional call agents to deal with any queries customers may have regarding the repair process in their area.

"We would like to remind customers that if they should experience a power cut they can report the fault online at www.nienetworks.co.uk, Whatsapp us on 03457 643 643 or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Customers can also follow us on social media for regular updates.

"We are particularly keen to remind the public to maintain safety around any damaged electricity equipment and never approach a broken pole or overhead power lines, and keep children and animals away. Please report any damage to NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643.

NIE Networks is also reminding of cautionary measures in the event of a power cut:

Never approach broken overhead power lines or damaged poles and keep children and animals away

Ensure electrical access gates are left open

Report any damage to NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643

If you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

Take extra care if using candles

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.