Due to the yellow weather warning which has been issued ahead of Storm Amy, the organisers of this weekend’s Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival are making some alterations to the schedule.

The popular festival runs from Friday, October 3 until Sunday, October 5.

With Storm Amy predicted to be at its worst on Saturday, October 4, the organisers are busy relocating or rescheduling as many of the planned outdoor events as possible.

In a post on social media, Causeway Coast and Glens Events said: “Due to the unexpected weather conditions and yellow weather warning issues by the Met Office over the next few days, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will be making some alterations to the planned programme of events relating to all outdoor activities in Bushmills this Saturday 4th October.

"We are working closely with the local Bushmills community and event stakeholders to put in place alternative arrangements for Saturday including relocating or rescheduling as many outdoor activities as possible. All indoor activities will continue as planned.

"On Sunday 5th October, the full scheduled of activities is expected to go ahead in full as planned, weather permitting. This decision for the altered schedule for Saturday has been made in consultation with weather authorities to ensure the safety of all visitors, vendors and staff.

"Organisers will continue to monitor the situation closely and will share updates on the festival through social media. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”