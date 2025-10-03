Storm Amy: NIE Networks hopes to have electricity restored on Sunday to majority of remaining 3,000 properties without power
Strong winds caused approximately 1,000 faults to the network including broken overhead power lines, trees fallen on power lines and some broken poles.
In the latest update on Sunday morning, NIE Networks said all but 3,000 properties have now had power restored and it is expected electricity will be back with the vast majority of these today (Sunday),
Alex Houston, NIE Networks Operations Manager, said; “At the peak, Storm Amy caused a loss of supply to approximately 65,000 customers and we’re now down to around 3,000 and doing our very best to get as many as possible reconnected today.
"At this stage we would encourage anyone who has not yet reported their power cut to contact the customer centre on 03457 643 643 so we can ensure all faults are reported and in the restoration process.”
Householders may experience interruption or fluctuations to their electricity supply as work is undertaken to restore power to those still impacted. Employees from the contact centre may also be in contact to check that supply has been restored.
If customers experience a power cut they can report the fault online at www.nienetworks.co.uk or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Customers can also follow NIE Networks on social media for regular updates.
People are reminded to stay well clear of any broken or damaged electrical equipment and to report any damage immediately on 03457 643 643.
NIE Networks has issued a reminder of cautionary measures in the event of a power cut:
- Never approach broken overhead power lines or damaged poles and keep children and animals away
- Ensure electrical access gates are left open
- Report any damage to NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643
- If you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning
- Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost
- Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored
- Take extra care if using candles
- Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries
- Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.