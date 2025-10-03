Some properties across Northern Ireland could be without electricity for days, NIE Networks has warned.

Storm Amy has caused approximately 1,000 faults to the network including broken overhead power lines, trees fallen on power lines and some broken poles.

At the height of the storm on Friday, approximately 65,000 customers were without supply.

Storm Amy caused approximately 1,000 faults to the Northern Ireland electricity network including broken overhead power lines, trees fallen on power lines and some broken poles.

As of 8.30am on Saturday, 22,000 properties remain without power following the high winds, with the warning that some householders may have to wait days before their supply is restored.

At 10pm on Friday, 40,000 customers were without power, however a further 5,000 customers were affected overnight as continuing heavy winds caused further damage to the network.

NIE Networks said response efforts are continuing throughout Saturday, however the Met Office yellow alerts for high winds until midnight may impact restoration efforts and cause further damage to the network.

Householders may experience interruption or fluctuations to their electricity supply as work is undertaken to restore power to those still impacted. Employees from the contact centre may also be in contact to check that supply has been restored.

Alex Houston, NIE Networks Operations Manager, said; “This is still an evolving picture, given the ongoing yellow alert, however we anticipate it may take a number of days before the restoration process fully concludes based on similar events such as Storm Darragh.

"Our response crews will be working to restore all customers as quickly as possible.

"We would again urge people to stay well clear of any broken or damaged electrical equipment and to report any damage immediately on 03457 643 643.”

If customers experience a power cut they can report the fault online at www.nienetworks.co.uk, WhatsApp on 03457 643 643 or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Customers can also follow NIE Networks on social media for regular updates.

NIE Networks has issued a reminder of cautionary measures in the event of a power cut:

Never approach broken overhead power lines or damaged poles and keep children and animals away

Ensure electrical access gates are left open

Report any damage to NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643

If you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

Take extra care if using candles

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.