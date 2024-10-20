Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Widespread power cuts have been reported across Northern Ireland as a result of damage caused by Storm Ashley.

NIE Networks said its teams are continuing to carry out repair work and restore power to those affected “as quickly as possible”.

A spokesperson urged the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment but to report it immediately to the NIE Networks customer helpline on 03457 643 643.

Power cuts are currently affecting every county in Northern Ireland as the strong winds continue.

Storm Ashley has brought power cuts and disruption to travel on Sunday. A yellow weather warning for strong winds remains in place until midnight. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

In Portadown, around 1,000 customers are currently without electricity as a result of ‘equipment failure’.

Anyone who experiences a power cut can report it online at powercheck.nienetworks.co.uk or get in touch with the NIE Networks customer service team on WhatsApp or Live Chat www.nienetworks.co.uk/contactus or call 03457643643

The Met Office yellow weather warning for strong wind remains in place across all areas until midnight on Sunday.