Storm Ashley: Power cuts affect thousands as NIE Networks battle to restore electricity all over Northern Ireland
NIE Networks said its teams are continuing to carry out repair work and restore power to those affected “as quickly as possible”.
A spokesperson urged the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment but to report it immediately to the NIE Networks customer helpline on 03457 643 643.
Power cuts are currently affecting every county in Northern Ireland as the strong winds continue.
In Portadown, around 1,000 customers are currently without electricity as a result of ‘equipment failure’.
Anyone who experiences a power cut can report it online at powercheck.nienetworks.co.uk or get in touch with the NIE Networks customer service team on WhatsApp or Live Chat www.nienetworks.co.uk/contactus or call 03457643643
The Met Office yellow weather warning for strong wind remains in place across all areas until midnight on Sunday.
