Northern Ireland is expected to be hit by strong winds as well as snow and rain on Saturday (November 23).

The Met Office is advising Storm Bert will bring strong winds for a time, which may cause some disruption in places. A yellow warning is place from 5:00am until 7:00pm.

"A period of strong south-easterly winds is likely for a time on Saturday, with peak gusts of 50-60 mph in many parts of the warning area, but 60-70 mph in some coastal areas and also locally to the lee (north-west) of high ground, and perhaps in excess of 70 mph along some exposed coasts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland,” the Met Office stated.

Members of the public are warned:

There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected;

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs;

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage;

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties;

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris;

There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

A warning rain and snow between 00.00am and 11.00am was issued earlier for Saturday too.

"Storm Bert will bring a spell of rain, preceded by snow in places, on Friday night into Saturday which may cause some disruption.”

Meanwhile, Trafficwatch NI says salting of roads on the scheduled network has commenced or is planned for Friday and Saturday morning.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”