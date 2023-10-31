A dog was spotted swimming beside its owner who was walking around Craigavon City Park this morning knee deep in water.

As Storm Ciaran drenched most of County Armagh, the lakes in Craigavon spilled over onto footpaths.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Armagh A Section have been conducting high visibility patrols today around Craigavon Lakes. There is severe flooding around the local areas so please be cautious and allow extra time for your journey. We thank those motorists who have been patient while we deal with the roads most affected.”

A spokesperson for the Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes campaign group said: “Think it’s best to avoid the lakes this morning. The water is more than knee deep at the railway bridge. Most of the fishing stands along the north lake are submerged and the lake is flowing out onto the path."

The group has been campaigning against the building of a new campus of the Southern Regional College at the lakeside.

1 . Lakes and pathways merge during flood Pathway and lake merge during large scale flooding at Craigavon City Park and Lakes. Photo: Photo courtesy of Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes

2 . INLM-NEWS-31-10-23- CRAIGAVON LAKES 5 -NIR.jpg Pathways at Craigavon City Park is flooded as the lakes spill over due to heavy rain. Photo: Photo courtesy of Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes

3 . Murky waters Murky water at Craigavon City Park and Lakes during flooding as Storm Ciaran hits. Photo: Photo courtesy of Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes