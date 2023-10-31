Register
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Soggy dog braves Storm Ciaran to take a walk around Craigavon City Park on Tuesday. One dog was spotted swimming beside its owner who was strolling knee deep in water.Soggy dog braves Storm Ciaran to take a walk around Craigavon City Park on Tuesday. One dog was spotted swimming beside its owner who was strolling knee deep in water.
Soggy dog braves Storm Ciaran to take a walk around Craigavon City Park on Tuesday. One dog was spotted swimming beside its owner who was strolling knee deep in water.

Storm Ciaran: Dog swims while owner walks knee deep in water at popular Craigavon City Park and lakes

A dog was spotted swimming beside its owner who was walking around Craigavon City Park this morning knee deep in water.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:17 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:54 GMT

As Storm Ciaran drenched most of County Armagh, the lakes in Craigavon spilled over onto footpaths.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Armagh A Section have been conducting high visibility patrols today around Craigavon Lakes. There is severe flooding around the local areas so please be cautious and allow extra time for your journey. We thank those motorists who have been patient while we deal with the roads most affected.”

A spokesperson for the Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes campaign group said: “Think it’s best to avoid the lakes this morning. The water is more than knee deep at the railway bridge. Most of the fishing stands along the north lake are submerged and the lake is flowing out onto the path."

The group has been campaigning against the building of a new campus of the Southern Regional College at the lakeside.

Pathway and lake merge during large scale flooding at Craigavon City Park and Lakes.

1. Lakes and pathways merge during flood

Pathway and lake merge during large scale flooding at Craigavon City Park and Lakes. Photo: Photo courtesy of Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes

Pathways at Craigavon City Park is flooded as the lakes spill over due to heavy rain.

2. INLM-NEWS-31-10-23- CRAIGAVON LAKES 5 -NIR.jpg

Pathways at Craigavon City Park is flooded as the lakes spill over due to heavy rain. Photo: Photo courtesy of Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes

Murky water at Craigavon City Park and Lakes during flooding as Storm Ciaran hits.

3. Murky waters

Murky water at Craigavon City Park and Lakes during flooding as Storm Ciaran hits. Photo: Photo courtesy of Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes

Deep waters at Craigavon City Park and Lakes following Storm Ciaran on Tuesday.

4. Deep waters

Deep waters at Craigavon City Park and Lakes following Storm Ciaran on Tuesday. Photo: Photo courtesy of Save Craigavon City Park and Lakes

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PSNISouthern Regional College