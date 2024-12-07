NIE Networks is advising approximately 48,000 customers are currently without power in Northern Ireland – and it could take days for complete restoration of the network.

It follows high winds brought by Storm Darragh which have caused widespread damage to the electricity network in the province.

Teams are working to assess the damage across Northern Ireland however debris on roads is impacting restoration efforts.

In a 5.00pm update on Saturday (December 7), NIE Networks said from its experience of previous significant weather events, it anticipates complete restoration will take a number of days and the company will aim to restore power to those customers affected as quickly as possible where is it safe to do so.

Engineers are responding to storm-related incidents. Photo (archive image): Pixabay

A spokesperson for NIE Networks added: “We are particularly keen to remind the public never to approach broken overhead power lines or damaged poles, keep children and animals away and report any incidents immediately.

"We are currently carrying out welfare visits to vulnerable customers and offering additional support when needed. If it’s safe to do so we would ask people to look in on elderly or vulnerable family, friends and neighbours and contact us if they need further help or information.”

Hundreds of extra staff have been brought in to help reinforce normal capability and additional call agents have been mobilised to deal with any queries customers may have regarding the repair process in their area.

“We would like to remind customers that if they should experience a power cut they can report the fault online at www.nienetworks.co.uk or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Customers can also follow us on social media for regular updates.”

NIE Networks is also reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

Never approach broken overhead power lines or damaged poles and keep children and animals away. Report any damage to NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643.

If you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning;

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost;

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored;

Take extra care if using candles;

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries;

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters;

Customers who have lost supply should first find out if their neighbours are also without power and check household fuses and trip switches before contacting NIE Networks.

Further NIE updates will be issued as the weather situation unfolds.