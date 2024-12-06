Storm Darragh: Mid and East Antrim Council announces park closure plans with some earlier 'if deemed necessary'
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising residents of park closures due to Storm Darragh.
In a statement on Friday, December 6, the council advised the following:
Ballymena
- Peoples Park – Saturday, December 7, will close earlier Friday if deemed necessary;
- Sentry Hill - from Friday through to Sunday, December 8, morning;
- Memorial Park - from Friday through to Sunday morning;
- Bracknamuckley Wood - from Friday through to Sunday morning.
Carrickfergus
- Council will be monitoring them over the weekend and will close both if conditions dictate same.
- Shaftesbury;
- Joymount.
Larne
- Carnfunnock Country Park - Saturday, will close earlier Friday if deemed necessary;
- Bentra Golf Course – closed Saturday.