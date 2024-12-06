Storm Darragh: Mid and East Antrim Council announces park closure plans with some earlier 'if deemed necessary'

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:50 BST
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising residents of park closures due to Storm Darragh.

In a statement on Friday, December 6, the council advised the following:

Ballymena

  • Peoples Park – Saturday, December 7, will close earlier Friday if deemed necessary;
  • Sentry Hill - from Friday through to Sunday, December 8, morning;
  • Memorial Park - from Friday through to Sunday morning;
  • Bracknamuckley Wood - from Friday through to Sunday morning.
Carnfunnock Country Park, Larne. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Serviceplaceholder image
Carnfunnock Country Park, Larne. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Carrickfergus

  • Council will be monitoring them over the weekend and will close both if conditions dictate same.
  • Shaftesbury;
  • Joymount.

Larne

  • Carnfunnock Country Park - Saturday, will close earlier Friday if deemed necessary;
  • Bentra Golf Course – closed Saturday.
