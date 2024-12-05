The Met Office is warning of potentially damaging winds associated with Storm Darragh as Northern Ireland prepares for a four-day buffeting.

An amber weather warning has been issued for the province from 3.00am until 9pm on Saturday, December 7, with yellow warnings for wind and rain also in place between 3.00pm, on Thursday, December 5 and 6.00am on Sunday, December 8.

In relation to the amber warning, the Met Office is advising that a period of very strong northerly or northwesterly winds is likely to develop during Saturday as Storm Darragh moves from west to east.

Stormy conditions are forecast over a four-day period. Photo: Pacemaker

It added: "Gusts of 70 to 80 mph are likely around exposed coasts and headlands, where some very large waves are likely, whilst gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely inland. The strongest winds will ease from the west through the afternoon.”

The public is told to expect the following:

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage;

Probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs;

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected;

Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life;

Some roads and bridges likely to close, with falling trees an additional hazard;

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.