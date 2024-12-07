Fallen trees and other hazards are causing disruption on roads as Storm Darragh lashes Northern Ireland on Saturday (December 7).

Police are warning there are multiple trees down in the Ballyclare Road area of Templepatrick, on approach to the M2 Belfast-bound. Motorists are urged to exercise caution.

Due to concerns about scaffolding as a result of the adverse weather conditions at the Queens Road in Belfast, Belfast Harbour Police are currently on the scene providing traffic management. Alternative access to both the Titanic Museum and Titanic Hotel are available, says the PSNI.

Meanwhile, the M1 has fully re-opened following an earlier closure due to an insecure roof of a premises.

A tree has fallen into Ballyclare Cemetery: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are reporting that many roads across the district have fallen debris or flooding. Officers are responding to a number of storm-related calls with other emergency services and partner agencies.

Regular updates of Storm Darragh-related incident are being provided by Trafficwatch NI, which is advising (3.55pm): “As reports of fallen trees and flooding arrive in, it may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place.”

Reports of latest road closures are listed below.

Belfast

Two trees that have fallen onto the Main A57 Templepatrick road completely blocking access to the motorway coming from Templepatrick. Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Upper Springfield Road closed at Monagh Bypass - fallen tree;

Falls Road closed at La Salle Drive in both directions - fallen trees.

Co Londonderry

Road users are asked to avoid the Hillhead Road in Castledawson due to a tree which is blocking the road (12:55)

Co Down

Trafficwatch NI is warning of road closures across the province. Photo: National World

Dromore Road closed at Moira Road, Hillsborough - fallen tree;

Ballygowan Road Comber closed - fallen tree.

Co Tyrone

Tullycullion Rd1 Mullaghmore Rd - fallen tree;

Castlecaulfield Rd1 Foygh Rd - fallen tree;

Drumreany Rd2 Killyharry Rd -fallen tree;

Old Ballygawley Rd2 Ballygawley Rd - fallen tree.

Co Armagh

B131 Derrycoose Road. Power NI Cables on Road – closed;

B77 Ballygasey Road. Tree down -closed;

U7431 Ballygassoon Road. Tree down – closed;

A51 Hamiltonsbawn Road. Tree down – closed;

A28 Killylea Road. Tree down – partial closure.

C63 Ballygarvey Rd. Tree down – road closed;

U2032 Dans Rd. Tree down - road closed;

B53 Kilgad Rd. Tree down- road passable with care

U2092 Wardlow Rd. Tree cleared and now open

U2015 Dunminning Rd. Tree cleared and open

Mandeville Road. Lane 1 closed - tree down passable.

Co Antrim

Cullybackey Road closed at Sand Road - fallen tree;

Antrim area roads still affected by fallen trees; Rougher Road; Staffordstown Road; New street (NIE on site); Old Staffordstown Road; Marghereagh Lane; Magherafelt Road; Kilbegs Road; Thornhill Road; Rough Lane; Donegore Dr; Ash Green; Kingsnorth; Bridge End Road; Fairways. Crumlin: Large Road; Ballydonaghy Road; British Road; Loanends Road; Diamond Road; Seven Mile Straight.

In the Larne area the following roads are closed due to fallen trees: Wellington Avenue, Browndod Road, Lower Cairncastle Road, Upper Cairncastle Road, Shaneshill Road/Ballymena Road; Straidkilly Road, Glenarm; Molyneaux Avenue, Ballystrudder Road, Bay Park; Main Road, Glynn; Shore Road, Magheramorne; Cranfield Park, Lower Ballyboley, Curran Road, Glenarm Road; Garron Road, Carnlough; Tower Road, Carnlough; Cloughfin View, Islandmagee; Middle Road, Islandmagee.

Co Fermanagh

Road users are advised the Pettigo Road, Kesh is blocked due to a fallen electricity pole, please seek alternate routes for your journey 07:00.