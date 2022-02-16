There was widespread disruption as several roads were closed when strong winds took down trees.

According to NIE Networks, the power in Portadown went off shortly after 4pm.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An estimated 21,325 customers were affected this afternoon with a repair team assigned.

A branch comes down near Waringstown. NIE are on the scene to restore power.

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said; “There was a fault with overhead line in the area and engineers are responding. In the meantime we have been able to restore customers remotely via switching those affected on to another circuit. Approximately 20,000 customers lost power shortly after 4pm for a short time, with power restored at 4.45pm.”

The Met Office is warning that Storm Dudley is set to bring a spell of very strong winds and a risk of disruption later today (Wednesday) and into the small hours of Thursday.

The yellow weather warning will continue tomorrow and through to 9pm on Friday, when Storm Eunice is set to bring period of very strong winds that the Met Office warns could cause significant disruption.

The Met Office is warning that over the next few days road, rail, air and ferry travel may be disrupted and the public should be aware of the potential for fallen trees and damage to buildings.

A branch comes down near Waringstown. NIE are on the scene to restore power.

A spokesperson for Gosford Forest said: “Due to adverse weather conditions the Park will close at 5pm this evening. The situation will be reassessed first thing in the morning & FB will be updated accordingly, sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your continued support.”

-

-