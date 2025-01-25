Storm Éowyn: 189,000 still without electricity as NIE Networks battle to restore supply

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 189,000 homes and businesses remain without power on Saturday morning following Storm Éowyn.

NIE Networks said it will restore power to the vast majority of homes and businesses over the coming days following extensive damage to the network.

However, customers are warned that the scale of the damage means it will take many days before everyone has their power restored.

Weather conditions, and the ability to access locations will continue to be challenging with further wind warnings over the weekend.

NIE Networks are warning the public to be particularly careful around fallen trees as they often take electricity poles and wires with them as they fall. Picture: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Derek Hynes, managing director of NIE Networks, explained: “Storm Eowyn has caused devastating levels of damage to the electricity network in Northern Ireland. Almost one third of the people here have no power.

"At this early stage, we believe that there are well over 4,000 locations in Northern Ireland where our network has been damaged by the wind or falling trees. Each of these locations will need to be visited.

"Right now we are prioritising faults which affect the largest numbers of homes and businesses. It is likely that it will take us up to 10 days to get to the final locations and restore power to those residents. We continue to work with government and other agencies to try to provide information to the most vulnerable in our society as we work through a long restoration effort.

"At this stage we have been able to restore power to more than 96,000 families and will work over the weekend to assess the scale of the damage, and to update estimated restoration times on our website. We will keep going until everyone has their power back.”

The public have been warned not to go near electricity equipment and be particularly cautious around fallen trees.

"For the next couple of days I am concerned that there will be fallen poles and wires in public areas. Please do not approach any electricity equipment and be extra careful around fallen trees as they often take electricity poles and wires with them as they fall. Please call us if you see anything that looks dangerous on 03457 643 643,” added Derek Hynes.

Customers can also report a power cut online via nienetworks.co.uk