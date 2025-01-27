Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of schools across Northern Ireland are closed following Storm Éowyn.

Work continued over the weekend to support schools impacted by storm damage to reopen as soon as possible.

Education Minister Paul Givan said the Education Authority’s maintenance helpline received 154 reports of damage to school buildings, ranging in severity from missing roof tiles, fallen trees and serious structural damage.

He added that the safety of children and staff is “paramount” and only a small number of schools would have to be closed on Monday due to damage caused by the storm and it was hoped the majority of these will be able to open on Tuesday.

A major clear up is underway across Northern Ireland following Friday's storm damage. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"The Education Authority has been engaging with principals and are working to put contingency arrangements in place,” the Minister said.

The damage to the electricity network has also had an impact on schools and the Minister continued: “We are working closely with NIE and they have confirmed that they will, where possible, prioritise schools that currently have no power.

"This has been a challenging weekend for school leaders and I want to place on record my thanks for their considerable efforts, as we work together to ensure schools reopen as quickly as possible.

"It is important that wherever possible, when a school is closed, children engage in remote learning to minimise disruption to their education. Schools have been asked to make every effort to deploy remote learning. If families do not have online access, children can complete any outstanding homework, coursework or work that was sent home last week.

"Schools will understand if children are unable to complete work that is set online if pupils do not have electricity or internet access. We also understand it is very disruptive for families and for children to be off school and many parents will need to work and will be relying on the support of family or friends.”

EA’s Transport Service planned to operate as normal on Monday. However, there may be some disruption or delays to routes as a result of damage to infrastructure. Anyone with queries should contact the Transport Helpline on Tel: 028 9598 5959 (Monday to Friday, 9:00am - 4:30pm).

There may also be some impact to school meals in a number of schools as a result of power outages.

The following are listed by NI Direct as of 8.32am as being closed on Monday:

Strabane Primary School, 43 Derry Road.

Drumrane Primary School, 286 Drumrane Road.

St John the Baptist Primary School Belleek, Carrenbeg - due to no electricity.

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School Greencastle, 279 Crockanboy Road - due to no electricity.

Culcrow Primary School, 129 Curragh Road - due to no electricity.

Ampertaine Primary School, 94 Kilrea Road - due to no electricity.

Carhill Integrated School, 78 Carhill Road - due to no electricity.

North Coast Integrated School, 21 Cloyfin Road.

Donaghadee Primary School, Northfield Road.

Lisnasharragh Primary School, Tudor Drive - due to adverse weather.

Killyleagh Integrated Primary School, 12 Shrigley Road - due to adverse weather.

St Colman's High and Sixth Form College, 52 Crossgar Road.

Clifton Special School, 292a Old Belfast Road - due to no electricity.

Ballytrea Primary School, 52 Gortnaskea Road - due to no electricity.

Donaghey Primary School, 28 Killygarvin Road.

Moyallon Primary School, 103 Moyallon Road - due to no electricity.

St Matthew's Primary School Magheramayo, 27 Dolly's Brae - due to no electricity.

Derrylatinee Primary School, Derrylatinee Road - due to no electricity.

Kilbroney Integrated Primary School, 15 Cloughmore Road - due to adverse weather.

Killicomaine Junior High School, Upper Church Lane, Portadown.