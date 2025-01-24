Extensive damage was caused to private homes, business premises, churches, schools and various other buildings while roads were blocked by falling trees and other debris.
These photos show just some of the many examples of damage the severe winds caused in just a few hours.
The high winds caused damage to the trolley park and sign at Sainsburys in Carrickfergus. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press
The scene on North Street, Carrickfergus after Friday's storm. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker
Storm Eowyn uprooted this large tree in Carrickfergus. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press
The Centra store on Prince Andrew’s Way, Carrickfergus where the shutters have been badly damaged due to the high winds. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker
