Storm Éowyn in pictures: dramatic images of devastation across Northern Ireland after unprecedented weather alert

By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Jan 2025, 17:24 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 13:54 BST
Storm Éowyn blasted its way across Northern Ireland on Friday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Extensive damage was caused to private homes, business premises, churches, schools and various other buildings while roads were blocked by falling trees and other debris.

These photos show just some of the many examples of damage the severe winds caused in just a few hours.

The high winds caused damage to the trolley park and sign at Sainsburys in Carrickfergus.

1. Storm Eowyn

The high winds caused damage to the trolley park and sign at Sainsburys in Carrickfergus. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press

The scene on North Street, Carrickfergus after Friday's storm.

2. Storm Éowyn

The scene on North Street, Carrickfergus after Friday's storm. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Storm Eowyn uprooted this large tree in Carrickfergus.

3. Storm Eowyn

Storm Eowyn uprooted this large tree in Carrickfergus. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press

The Centra store on Prince Andrew’s Way, Carrickfergus where the shutters have been badly damaged due to the high winds.

4. Storm Éowyn

The Centra store on Prince Andrew’s Way, Carrickfergus where the shutters have been badly damaged due to the high winds. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Storm ÉowynNorthern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice