Translink says all bus and train services in Northern Ireland will be cancelled during Storm Éowyn, while Belfast International Airport expects flights to be ‘impacted’.

Posting on social media on Thursday, January 23, Translink said: “The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for Northern Ireland on Friday 24th January.

"Passengers are advised no bus or train services will operate on Friday morning while the red status is in place.

Both Translink and Belfast International Airport have issued advice ahead of the red weather warning. CREDIT NI WORLD

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Belfast International Airport said: “We are actively monitoring the forecast weather conditions alongside our partners and government agencies and anticipating that the weather alert issued will result in flights being impacted tomorrow.

“To those intending to travel, we would ask that you check with the airlines and keep reviewing our website for the most up to date information about departures and arrivals. Any cancellations or delays will be a decision for the airlines. It is also possible that flights may need to be redirected to us from other airports for safety reasons, which will also stretch resources.

"Passenger and staff safety is our primary concern. All passengers should be aware that disembarkation from aircraft will not be attempted in extremely high winds, due to the very real safety risks of using steps at such a height during the wind speeds anticipated, so please plan accordingly, especially for those who may require medication or for passengers with young children.

“If you are travelling, please allow extra time for your journey to the airport and follow the advice of NI Direct and the PSNI.

“The airlines, their handling agents and we will be doing all we can to ensure the safety of all passengers, however, we would ask for your patience and understanding as we do so.”