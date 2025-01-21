Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Very strong winds are expected to lead to disruption when Storm Éowyn hits Northern Ireland later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for stormy conditions throughout Friday (January 24) with the potential for “widespread disruption”.

It added: "Storm Éowyn is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday before clearing to the northeast on Saturday.

"Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph inland and 80-90 mph along some coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations)."

A weather warning for strong winds has been issued by the Met Office (stock image). Photo: Pacemaker

People are advised to expect the following:

Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage;

Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close;

There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down;

Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.