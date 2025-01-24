In Lurgan, a wall at a property in Kilwilke was completely destroyed by the fierce winds of Storm Éowyn and the railway gate at Lake Street in the town was also damaged this morning.

There are trees down at between the roundabouts at Pinebank and another tree down just before Dewarts filling station in Waringstown.

It is understood the traffic lights are out in Edward Street, Lurgan at McDonald’s.

There’s also a tree down at Tullygally/Aldervale in Craigavon which is blocking the whole entrance to the area.

There is also a tree down on the Cornakinnegar Road, Lurgan just past St Teresa’s Primary School. The road is ‘not passable’.

A chimney pot has fallen from a house in Obins Street, Portadown with debris strewn across the road leaving it impassable.

There is also a tree down at Clanbrassil Drive on the Gilford Rd out of Portadown.

There is also a tree down at the Lurgan Road between Dollingstown and Dromore near Gill Hall.

Many fences are collapsing across the district due to the fearsome winds and there are reports of trampolines landing in dangerous places.

According to Moira Community Notice Board there are trees down between Dollingstown and Moira. Plus a full sized trampoline at the thatched houses in Magheralin has landed onto the main road.

New Forge Road in Magheralin is now reported as blocked also.

Flying debris is proving very dangerous as some people have spotted large objects, including shed roofs, flying passed their windows.

