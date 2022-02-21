Storm Franklin: Hundreds of properties without power across east Antrim

A total of 76 properties are without power in the Carnlough area.

A Northern Ireland Electricity Networks spokesperson said: “The repair team is working to resolve the problem.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The estimated restoration time is 2pm today (Monday).

NIEN engineers are dealing with faults across the province.

In the Glenview Road area of Glenarm, 30 customers are without power. NIEN estimate that power will be restored here at 4pm.

In Magheramorne, 21 residents are without electricity. A NIEN spokesperson said:” The repair team is working to resolve the problem.”

There is no estimated restoration time for this fault.

In the Woodburn area, there are 113 properties without power. There is currently no restoration time for this fault.

A NIEN spokesperson said: “The repair team is on its way.”

Meanwhile, there are 169 customers without power in the Doagh area. An estimated restoration time is not available.

A NIEN spokesperson stated: “We’ve located the fault on the network and repairs will begin as soon as possible.”