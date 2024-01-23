Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a yellow wind warning in place just days after Storm Isha battered the borough, the local authority has warned that fallen trees continue to cause problems in some of its most popular facilities.

Gosford Forest Park remains closed due to significant disruption with fallen trees and debris impacting all walking and cycling trails.

Scarva Park and Whyte’s Estate Trail, Loughbrickland are also still closed due to fallen trees and debris.

A number of popular parks have been closed due to fallen trees. Picture: ABC Borough Council.

Lurgan Park closed on Tuesday afternoon due to unsafe trees.

Silverwood Golf Course, meanwhile, is closed due to a water-logged course.

Dromore Community Centre is also closed due to power outage.