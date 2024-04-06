Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has closed a variety of its popular amenities in the interests of public safety.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the arrival of Storm Kathleen, a weather warning for high winds is in place from 8am to 10pm today (Saturday, April 6).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"To ensure public safety all ABC council-operated forest and country parks will be closed. Parks, outdoor spaces and outdoor sports and leisure facilities, especially those with tree coverage, may also be impacted.

Storm Kathleen arrives in Northern Ireland as strong winds and waves batter Carrickfergus. Picture: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

"All facilities will reopen on Sunday, April 7, however, opening may be delayed to allow safety checks to take place. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Mid Ulster District Council has also closed its outdoor recreation sites and parks for the duration of the warning.

A spokesperson said: “We are asking members of the public to respect the closures for their own safety. All sites will reopen following safety inspections that will take place after the warning has expired.”

Sites affected are:

Portglenone Angling Facility

Moydamlaght Forest

Derrynoid Forest and Riverside Walk

Iniscarn Forest

Maghera Walled Garden Walk

Manor Park

Ardtrea Riverside Walk

Drum Manor Play Park Entrance

Cabin Wood

Coalisland Canal

Washingbay

Roundlake

Glenmore

Glencull

Augher Riverside Walk

Pomeroy Forest

Blessingbourne

Brantry Lough & Wood

Davagh & OM

Plantin Wood

Lough Fea

Coagh Riverside Walk

Castledawson Riverside Walk

Longpoint Wood

Windmill Wood

Dungannon Park

Drumcairne Forest

Hill of The O’Neill, Dungannon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council parks across the Mid and East Antrim Borough have also been closed on Saturday as a result of the yellow weather warning.

A council spokesperson also warned anyone staying at Carnfunnock Caravan Park on the Antrim coast “should exercise extreme caution”.

In Newry, Mourne and Down, the local council has warned of some disruption to services.

These include the closure of forest and country parks (Castlewellan, Delamont, Kilbroney and Slieve Gullion) to visitors and vehicles. All associated facilities (cafes, caravan parks, forest drives etc) will also be closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has advised the public not to visit coastal sites, forests, harbours, country parks and nature reserves in vehicles or on foot until the heavy winds subside.