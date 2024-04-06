Storm Kathleen forces amenities to close across Northern Ireland
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has closed a variety of its popular amenities in the interests of public safety.
A spokesperson said: “Due to the arrival of Storm Kathleen, a weather warning for high winds is in place from 8am to 10pm today (Saturday, April 6).
"To ensure public safety all ABC council-operated forest and country parks will be closed. Parks, outdoor spaces and outdoor sports and leisure facilities, especially those with tree coverage, may also be impacted.
"All facilities will reopen on Sunday, April 7, however, opening may be delayed to allow safety checks to take place. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Mid Ulster District Council has also closed its outdoor recreation sites and parks for the duration of the warning.
A spokesperson said: “We are asking members of the public to respect the closures for their own safety. All sites will reopen following safety inspections that will take place after the warning has expired.”
Sites affected are:
- Portglenone Angling Facility
- Moydamlaght Forest
- Derrynoid Forest and Riverside Walk
- Iniscarn Forest
- Maghera Walled Garden Walk
- Manor Park
- Ardtrea Riverside Walk
- Drum Manor Play Park Entrance
- Cabin Wood
- Coalisland Canal
- Washingbay
- Roundlake
- Glenmore
- Glencull
- Augher Riverside Walk
- Pomeroy Forest
- Blessingbourne
- Brantry Lough & Wood
- Davagh & OM
- Plantin Wood
- Lough Fea
- Coagh Riverside Walk
- Castledawson Riverside Walk
- Longpoint Wood
- Windmill Wood
- Dungannon Park
- Drumcairne Forest
- Hill of The O’Neill, Dungannon
Council parks across the Mid and East Antrim Borough have also been closed on Saturday as a result of the yellow weather warning.
A council spokesperson also warned anyone staying at Carnfunnock Caravan Park on the Antrim coast “should exercise extreme caution”.
In Newry, Mourne and Down, the local council has warned of some disruption to services.
These include the closure of forest and country parks (Castlewellan, Delamont, Kilbroney and Slieve Gullion) to visitors and vehicles. All associated facilities (cafes, caravan parks, forest drives etc) will also be closed.
The council has advised the public not to visit coastal sites, forests, harbours, country parks and nature reserves in vehicles or on foot until the heavy winds subside.
The local authority also warns the public there may be some delays in the re-opening of the parks on Sunday morning to facilitate safety inspections. All Newry, Mourne and Down household recycling centres are closed and will reopen as normal on Monday morning.