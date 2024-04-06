Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office from 8am to 10pm on Saturday, with strong winds for most areas expected to reach up to 60mph.

Along coastal and some exposed the gusts could reach speeds up to 70mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency response and other agencies such as NIE and the Department for Infrastructure are monitoring the situation and said they have made preparations to respond to any impacts.

The weather conditions could lead to debris on the roads, fallen trees and spray or large waves on exposed and vulnerable coastal areas.

Distruption to travel is possible and anyone planning a journey of any kind is urged to plan ahead, stay up to date with the latest weather and travel advice and take extra care if travelling. Advice and information on the current weather warnings is available at: Strong winds warning - www.nidirect.gov.uk/news/strong-winds-weather-warning-information-and-advice

Motorists are warned that it may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place. Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. If you need to travel reduce your speed, stay well behind the vehicle in front, remain focused and always wear your seatbelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can report an obstruction at: Report an obstruction on a road or street | nidirect .

Northern Ireland is warned to expect strong winds as Storm Kathleen blows in. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).

Due to the current weather warning issued by the Met Office for high winds, DAERA is advising the public not to visit forests, country parks and nature reserves while the weather warning is in place. Vehicular access to forests, including for caravanning and camping, is suspended for the duration of the weather warning.

Monitoring of river levels and tidal surges has been ongoing and will continue until the weather warnings have elapsed. Rivers teams remain on standby and have been checking and clearing drainage screens and other assets. Regional Community Resilience Groups have also been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations.

The public are also warned not to put themselves in danger by taking photos of dramatic waves. All it takes is one wave to drag you out to sea – a dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life. If you see someone get carried away by a wave, call 999 and ask for Coastguard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIE Networks said their crews are on standby should there be any damage caused to the electricity network and are keen to remind the public to maintain safety around any damaged electricity equipment. Members of the public should never approach a broken pole or electricity line and instead report it immediately to the customer helpline on 03457 643 643.

Anyone who experiences a power cut can report the fault online at www.nienetworks.co.uk or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.