Storm Kathleen travel disruption: flights and sailings cancelled, list of road closures
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ferry crossings and flights have been cancelled and delayed while fallen trees have forced road closures.
With a Met Office yellow warning for wind in place until 10pm on Saturday, the public has been warned of dangers and disruptions to travel of all kinds.
P&O Ferries 12 noon and 4pm sailings between Larne and Cairnrayn have been cancelled. The company said it was hoping to resume sailing with the 8pm sailings, but will confirm after further reviewing the situation.
Stena Line also warned that all Saturday sailings may be delayed or cancelled. So far the company’s Superfast crossings at 11.30pm and 3.30pm from Belfast to Cairnryan have been cancelled and the 7.30pm delayed.
Flights to and from Northern Ireland have also been impacted by the storm.
Belfast International Airport and Belfast City Airport warned of the possibility of cancellations and delays, with passengers urged to check with their airline.
All Aer Lingus flights at Belfast City Airport have been cancelled.
A spokesperson for Dublin Airport said it is “open and operational”.
"It’s windy, but the early wave of departures and arrivals has moved well.
"As always, passengers flying today are advised to check with their airline directly for updates regarding specific flights.”
The PSNI has warned road-users to take extra care if out and about.
A spokesperson said: “Storm Kathleen's impact is now being felt throughout Northern Ireland, and we remind road users of the high risk of fallen trees and debris on the roads. Slow down, leave extra time for your journey and exercise caution when out and about.”
Trafficwatch NI is reporting fallen trees across many parts of Northern Ireland.
Motorists are urged to please slow down and be prepared to stop until the roads can be cleared.
Are there any road closures?
The following routes in Northern Ireland have been reported as being closed or impacted by the storm:
Magherafelt: Tree down on the Killyneese Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take care.
Ballycastle: The Hillside Road is closed in both directions due to a fallen tree. It is believed the road will remain closed for most of the day until the tree can be removed by Road Services.
Derry / Londonderry: The Foyle Bridge has been closed to high-sided vehicles due to increasing wind speeds.
Killyleagh: Comber Road is closed to motorists following a report of a fallen tree which has brought down an electrical cable. Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route for their journey.
Armagh: a large tree is down on the A3 Monaghan Road close to house 218. Extra care is urged needed by those in the area.
Lisburn: Old Ballynahinch Road, a fallen tree is blocking the entire road close to the junction of the Drennan Road. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey until the road is cleared.
Newtownards: The Portaferry Road is impassable due to flooding. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to find another route for their journey.
Dunloy: Motorists are advised that the Drones Road, Dunloy, is currently impassable from the junction with Kilmandil Road, due to a fallen tree and power lines.
Carryduff: A tree has fallen on the Saintfield Road and is blocking both lanes just past the roundabout. Traffic is able to pass very slowly using the layby, but knock-on delays are to be expected. Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route for their journey where possible.