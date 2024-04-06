Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ferry crossings and flights have been cancelled and delayed while fallen trees have forced road closures.

With a Met Office yellow warning for wind in place until 10pm on Saturday, the public has been warned of dangers and disruptions to travel of all kinds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

P&O Ferries 12 noon and 4pm sailings between Larne and Cairnrayn have been cancelled. The company said it was hoping to resume sailing with the 8pm sailings, but will confirm after further reviewing the situation.

The scene in Whitehead in Co Antrim on Saturday morning. Picture: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press

Stena Line also warned that all Saturday sailings may be delayed or cancelled. So far the company’s Superfast crossings at 11.30pm and 3.30pm from Belfast to Cairnryan have been cancelled and the 7.30pm delayed.

Flights to and from Northern Ireland have also been impacted by the storm.

Belfast International Airport and Belfast City Airport warned of the possibility of cancellations and delays, with passengers urged to check with their airline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Aer Lingus flights at Belfast City Airport have been cancelled.

The scene in Whitehead in Co Antrim on Saturday morning. Picture: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport said it is “open and operational”.

"It’s windy, but the early wave of departures and arrivals has moved well.

"As always, passengers flying today are advised to check with their airline directly for updates regarding specific flights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI has warned road-users to take extra care if out and about.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th April 2024Storm Kathleen arrives in Northern Ireland as strong winds and waves batter CarrickfergusPhoto by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

A spokesperson said: “Storm Kathleen's impact is now being felt throughout Northern Ireland, and we remind road users of the high risk of fallen trees and debris on the roads. Slow down, leave extra time for your journey and exercise caution when out and about.”

Trafficwatch NI is reporting fallen trees across many parts of Northern Ireland.

Motorists are urged to please slow down and be prepared to stop until the roads can be cleared.

Are there any road closures?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following routes in Northern Ireland have been reported as being closed or impacted by the storm:

Magherafelt: Tree down on the Killyneese Road. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take care.

Ballycastle: The Hillside Road is closed in both directions due to a fallen tree. It is believed the road will remain closed for most of the day until the tree can be removed by Road Services.

Derry / Londonderry: The Foyle Bridge has been closed to high-sided vehicles due to increasing wind speeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Killyleagh: Comber Road is closed to motorists following a report of a fallen tree which has brought down an electrical cable. Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route for their journey.

Armagh: a large tree is down on the A3 Monaghan Road close to house 218. Extra care is urged needed by those in the area.

Lisburn: Old Ballynahinch Road, a fallen tree is blocking the entire road close to the junction of the Drennan Road. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey until the road is cleared.

Newtownards: The Portaferry Road is impassable due to flooding. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to find another route for their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunloy: Motorists are advised that the Drones Road, Dunloy, is currently impassable from the junction with Kilmandil Road, due to a fallen tree and power lines.