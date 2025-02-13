'Storm' over lack of signage on Portrush Road closed for Éowyn repairs
Ramore Street was closed in late January, due to damage occurring at Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) owned houses following the storm.
At this month’s Environmental Service Committee meeting, DUP Alderman Mark Fielding requested an update on discussions among council, NIHE, and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads around the closure.
“This is due to the removal of roofs on a number of properties and because of this people can’t reach the Lansdowne Car Park or the businesses at Lansdowne Crescent, who are concerned about a loss of business,” he said.
“At the very least, signage needs to be placed that it’s business as usual at Lansdowne Car Park.
“There’s a Road Closed sign at Ramore Avenue but nothing to say that you can access Lansdowne Crescent, so we have some responsibility and there needs to be some discussion.”
An officer said the road was due to have reopened on either February 12 or 13, and NIHE were asked to submit a traffic management plan to direct drivers towards Lansdowne Crescent.
“They were to have that approved by DfI, but my understanding is that that wasn’t completed and we were left in a position where the direction was less than adequate,” the officer said.
“Council has no control over that, but we were in contact with both organisations to stress how important it was for those traffic direction members to be in place."