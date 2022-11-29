A group of newly qualified story tellers from Causeway Coast and Glens have received their certificates at a reception held in Cloonavin.

The event was hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with the courses part-funded through the Council’s NI 100 small grants scheme.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT), nine individuals completed the National Open College Network-accredited Level 2 training.

Mayor Ivor Wallace said: “Storytelling is something I very much enjoy myself and it is encouraging to see how our small grants have helped to support this very worthwhile opportunity.

Pictured at the reception in Cloonavin are, back row, left to right, George McAuley, JJ Mc Taggart, Graham Thompson (Chief Executive of Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust), Rachel McBride, Derek Sinnamon, Frances Mc Neill, Joanne Honeyford, David Carr, and front row, left to right: Liz Weir MBE, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace, and Stephen O’Hara

“This course has allowed participants to explore our shared heritage along with stories of people and places, past and present, as well as how to communicate these to our visitors and local communities.

“Stories from this area, and the art of sharing them, are both very important and I want to thank Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust for recognising this and helping to preserve this tradition."

Nikki Maguire, CCGHT, added: “The importance of storytelling is clear to see in the continued popularity of the Glens Storytelling Festival and we wanted to do something practical to support. Storytelling is an important way to celebrate our outstanding landscapes and our people.

“We worked with leaders in storytelling including Liz Weir MBE to develop this qualification a few years ago and it has been a great success, proving that everyone has a story to tell.