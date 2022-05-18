Straid horticulturist addresses Ballyclare WI

She spoke about the flowers that she had grown and about her flower nursery outside Straid which she started up two years ago.

Suzanna is now selling bouquets and arrangements both to the general public and commercially. She goes to craft fairs and markets and recently has been supplying flowers for weddings.

To close her talk, Susanna demonstrated how to do a handtie and this was to be sent to one of the members who is currently ill.

Members of Ballyclare WI took part in a charity walking initiative in Portglenone.

On Saturday, May 7 some of the walking group travelled to the Bluebell Wood at Portglenone to take part in the Wi’s sponsored walk (Women Walk the World).

This is an ACWW (Associated Country Women of the World which the WI is part of) initiative held annually to raise funds for small projects which will improve the lives of women and their families from over 90 countries.

Such projects provide clean water and sanitation for communities or training in something like pig farming which will help them to become self sufficient.

As it has not been possible to have a walk for two years, members hope that there will be a good response this year.