A fearless mum of two from Straid is getting ready to jump from a plane at 10,000 feet to raise vital funds for NSPCC Northern Ireland.

Sylvia McNamee, who is manager of the Matalan store in Newtownabbey, will don a Supergirl outfit for her fall from the sky in honour of the charity’s workers, who she describes as “heroes”.

“Sometimes a child needs a ‘hero’ – someone to talk to and help them if they have a worry, or are in danger,” said Sylvia.

“The work that the NSPCC does to help protect young people and be there for them is amazing.

Fearless mum of two, Sylvia McNamee from Straid, near Ballyclare, is getting ready to don her Supergirl outfit and jump from a plane at 10,000 feet to raise vital funds for NSPCC Northern Ireland. Photo: NSPCC NI

“The charity provides a vital service for both parents and children, and the people who work and volunteer there are real heroes.”

A skydive may be a once in a lifetime experience but it’s also a scary prospect, even for the bravest of daredevils.

“I’m definitely not an adrenaline seeker and I’m actually very nervous,” added Sylvia. “I climbed the ladder in work last week to hang something and thought, ‘If I’m scared now what will I be like jumping out of a plane’. But I’m determined to do it.”

Matalan supports the NSPCC and Sylvia’s colleagues have all got behind her for the skydive which will take place on Sunday, September 28 at Skydive Ireland, near Coleraine.

Sylvia is manager of the Matalan store in Newtownabbey. Photo: NSPCC NI

“We regularly hold collection days in the store, but I wanted to do something more,” the local mum said.

“So many children need help and protection, and many parents worry about their children’s safety – especially online.”

Sylvia, who has volunteered with NSPCC NI’s Schools Service in the past, advises parents and carers to “educate themselves and talk openly to children about dangers online” and “ensure that they know that the NSPCC service, Childline, is there for them 24/7”, adding: “Don’t be complacent. Check your child's device regularly and contact the NSPCC Helpline for advice or if you have any concerns.”

If you would like to donate to Sylvia’s Supergirl Skydive, go to: www.justgiving.com/page/sylvia-mcnamee-1 or call in to Matalan, Newtownabbey where there are collection buckets and a QR Code.

About the NSPCC

The NSPCC is the leading children’s charity fighting to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands.

Using voluntary donations, which make up more than 80 per cent of the charity’s funding, it helps children who’ve been abused to rebuild their lives; protects children at risk, and finds the best ways of preventing child abuse from ever happening.

The organisation’s Childline service gives children and young people a voice when no one else is listening.

Childline is free to contact on 0800 1111, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for children and young people under 19.

Childline counsellors are also available to speak to online through 1-2-1 chat and via email at www.childline.org.uk

The charity’s free NSPCC Helpline provides adults with a place they can get advice and support, share their concerns about a child or get general information about child protection.

The Helpline can be contacted on 0808 800 5000 or by emailing: [email protected]

