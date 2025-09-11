A student who “values her independence” has settled a disability discrimination case against Translink for £7,500.

Rosie Pidgeon, who uses an electric wheelchair, regularly travels on the Glider to and from her college course at Millfield campus in Belfast. To disembark, she must press a specific blue bell, while the Glider is moving, to alert the driver to lower the ramp at the next stop.

Since beginning her commute in 2022, she says that on various occasions, drivers have failed to deploy the ramp. Miss Pidgeon, from Belfast, has been unable to signal to the driver that the ramp has failed to deploy as the bell does not ring once the bus has stopped.

Without the ramp, she is unable to disembark and has been carried on past her destination. She says she has even been left stranded at Dundonald Park and Ride where the Glider terminates.

NI Equality Commission client Rosie Pidgeon pictured at her home. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Miss Pidgeon, whose case was supported by the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland, says: “I value my independence and just want to be able to travel to and from college without any worry or stress.

"Being carried past my stop is distressing, and exhausting. It leaves me late for class or I arrive home completely dispirited. Due to my disability, which I acquired as a result of Covid, it takes a long time for me to recover from each incident.

Previously Apologised

“I have raised complaints with Translink and explained the toll it takes on me. They did carry out investigations and previously apologised, but it continued to happen. I felt I had no choice but to pursue this case. I want to make sure that all wheelchair users can use the Glider with confidence.”

Eoin O’Neill, director of legal services, Equality Commission for Northern Ireland, said: “All transport providers in Northern Ireland have duties under the Disability Discrimination Act in relation to the provision and use of the vehicles they provide.

"This includes making ‘reasonable adjustments’ to take away or overcome elements in their services which present barriers to disabled people.

“The Glider has a system to alert the driver to deploy the ramp. All drivers must be fully trained in ensuring the ramp is deployed when requested and made aware of the potential impact on their disabled passenger if they fail to do so.

“Many people with disabilities rely on public transport to go about their daily lives. They must be able to board at the stop of their choosing and disembark where they need to.”

In settling the case Translink said it regretted the distress and upset felt and repeated its apology to Miss Pidgeon. The company reaffirmed its strong commitment to the principle of equality of access in relation to the provision of transport facilities.

Translink will also continue to liaise with the Equality Commission in relation to its equal opportunities policies, practices and procedures and will discuss the matters which gave rise to Miss Pidgeon’s legal proceedings.

The case was settled without admission of liability.