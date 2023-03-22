Register
Student hospitalised after medical emergency at Ballyclare school

Healthcare professionals have been praised following their response to a medical emergency involving a pupil at Ballyclare Secondary School yesterday (Tuesday).

By Russell Keers
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:28 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:28 GMT

The incident at the Doagh Road school was reported to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) shortly after 1pm.

The Charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was tasked to the scene, before the pupil was transferred to Antrim Area Hospital by ambulance.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times today (Wednesday), a spokesperson for the south Antrim school said: “We can confirm that an incident involving a pupil occurred at Ballyclare Secondary School on March 21 who required medical attention from the emergency services.

Ballyclare Secondary School. (Pic by Google).
“Upon becoming aware of the incident, school staff acted immediately, contacted the emergency services and notified all other relevant stakeholders.”

The spokesperson added: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our pupils remains the highest priority and Ballyclare Secondary School has robust processes in place to manage such incidents should they occur.

“Thank you to all school representatives and the emergency services who responded promptly and provided excellent support and care in response to the incident.”

Detailing the response, a NIAS spokesperson explained: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 1.01pm on Tuesday, March 21 following reports of an incident in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare.

“NIAS despatched one ambulance and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS onboard to the scene of the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital by ambulance.”

