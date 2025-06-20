Studio 86 dancers from Carrickfergus qualify for Dance World Cup competition

The 13 dancers will travel to Burgos in Spain in July to compete for Team NI. Photo: Studio 86

A talented group of dancers from Studio 86 in Carrickfergus have qualified for the Dance World Cup competition.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 13 dancers will travel to Burgos in Spain in July to compete for Team NI.

The massive competition, which runs from July 3-12, will feature competitors from across the globe.

Studio 86, based on Nelson Street in the town, has been running a number of fundraisers since the group qualified earlier this year in order to support the young dancers on their trip.