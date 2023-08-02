A photo of the Causeway Coast landmark statue Manannán mac Lir has been selected as a runner-up in the 2023 Reach for the Stars astrophotography competition run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies.

‘Manannán mac Lir & Aurora’ by Patryk Sadowski from Derry city was awarded the runner-up prize in the ‘Back on Earth’ category.

The image is a single frame shot captured at Gortmore Viewpoint. The sculpture of Celtic Sea god Manannán mac Lir looks out at the dancing sky over Benone beach.

On the night the image was captured, the display of the aurora borealis lasted 30 minutes. Patryk’s winning image will be showcased as part of an outdoor exhibition at DIAS's premises at 10 Burlington Road, Dublin.

The award-winning Manannán mac Lir & Aurora. Credit Patryk Sadowski

The 14 top-rated images from the competition will be displayed alongside Patryk’s. The exhibition is free to attend.

A photo entitled ‘Crescent Moon over Donegal’, also taken by Patryk Sadowski, will be displayed as part of the outdoor exhibition. It shows our natural satellite, the Moon, taken on a night with very clear skies on the Inishowen Peninsula.

Taking the first prize in the ‘Back on Earth’ category, was an image of the Milky Way over the Port Láirge Shipwreck near Bannow Bay, Saltmills, Co. Wexford. The image was taken by Adrian Hendroff, from Stepaside, Dublin.

