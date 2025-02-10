'Substantial' business donation enables Larne social enterprise to make repairs at storm-damaged garden centre
The social enterprise’s polytunnels bore the brunt of last month’s severe weather conditions.
But thanks to a fundraising initiative plus a donation from medical supplies company Terumo the future is looking rosier at the garden centre.
Jackie Reid, head of business at Access Employment Limited said: “We had one polytunnel completely destroyed during Storm Eowyn with other substantial damage throughout
our Naggy Burn Garden Centre.
"We started a Go Fund Me and we raised over £3.6k in donations from the public.
“We welcomed Martin McMullan, site director from Terumo in Larne, who presented me with a very substantial and very generous donation which will enable us to repair all the damage.
"Our trainees made a planter up especially to present to Martin, and (trainees) Grace and Max also presented Martin and Gillian Galbraith (Terumo) with branded mug and coaster that they had worked on in our Create Gifts. A small gesture from us, but a huge thank you to Terumo.”
AEL provides training and employment for disadvantaged adults. As a social enterprise company, any money made goes back into the business.
As well as the garden centre, AEL projects include the very popular Lunchbox Café, with produce supplied direct from the on-site polytunnels and allotments, and Candyrush, which repackages goods which are imported from around the world and sells them online.
In the aftermath of the storm, AEL highlighted the impact the damage had on all involved with the centre.
“Our team are completely devastated. Our polytunnels offer protected cover not just for our plants to grow but for our trainees to work in. As you know it’s here our trainees experience the process of potting, feeding, watering and nurturing our plants for you to buy.
"This damage is a major setback for our trainees as they’ve been steadily potting and preparing loads of new stock for Spring. However, we’re determined to move forward. We won’t let this storm dampen our enthusiasm or our progress.”