Larne’s Naggy Burn Garden Centre is recovering from the devastation caused by Storm Éowyn with welcome support from business and the community.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The social enterprise’s polytunnels bore the brunt of last month’s severe weather conditions.

But thanks to a fundraising initiative plus a donation from medical supplies company Terumo the future is looking rosier at the garden centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie Reid, head of business at Access Employment Limited said: “We had one polytunnel completely destroyed during Storm Eowyn with other substantial damage throughout

Jackie Reid, head of business at Access Employment Limited is presented with a cheque by Martin McMullan, site director from Terumo. Photo: AEL

our Naggy Burn Garden Centre.

"We started a Go Fund Me and we raised over £3.6k in donations from the public.

“We welcomed Martin McMullan, site director from Terumo in Larne, who presented me with a very substantial and very generous donation which will enable us to repair all the damage.

"Our trainees made a planter up especially to present to Martin, and (trainees) Grace and Max also presented Martin and Gillian Galbraith (Terumo) with branded mug and coaster that they had worked on in our Create Gifts. A small gesture from us, but a huge thank you to Terumo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the mug and coaster presentation are Gillian Galbraith, Terumo, trainee Grace, Martin McMullan, Terumo and trainee Max. Photo: AEL

AEL provides training and employment for disadvantaged adults. As a social enterprise company, any money made goes back into the business.

As well as the garden centre, AEL projects include the very popular Lunchbox Café, with produce supplied direct from the on-site polytunnels and allotments, and Candyrush, which repackages goods which are imported from around the world and sells them online.

In the aftermath of the storm, AEL highlighted the impact the damage had on all involved with the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trainees presenting a planter to Martin McMullan, from Terumo at the garden centre. Photo: AEL

“Our team are completely devastated. Our polytunnels offer protected cover not just for our plants to grow but for our trainees to work in. As you know it’s here our trainees experience the process of potting, feeding, watering and nurturing our plants for you to buy.

"This damage is a major setback for our trainees as they’ve been steadily potting and preparing loads of new stock for Spring. However, we’re determined to move forward. We won’t let this storm dampen our enthusiasm or our progress.”