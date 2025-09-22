Success for Cookstown's Tullylagan Pipe Band at the All Ireland Solo Championships
Several members of Cookstown’s Tullylagan Pipe Band enjoyed success at the All Ireland Solo Piping and Drumming Championships on Saturday.
The Mid Ulster representatives picked up two 1st places, three 2nd places and one 3rd place at the event in Lusk, Co Dublin.
Results: 2nd Hugh Smiton U13 snare; 2nd Stefan Kelly U18 snare; 3rd William Smiton U18 snare; 1st Sam Purvis U18 piping All Ireland Champion; 2nd William McFarland U18 piping; 1st Marc Warnock B Grade All Ireland Champion. 6th Marc Warnock Piobaireachd A.