A Larne barbershop has proved it’s a cut above the rest after being recognised at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards.

Stay Sharp, owned by Ben Currie won the ‘Barbers of the Year’ award at the event.

Ben, who has been a barber for eight years, recently relocated the shop to 37 Station Road in the town.

