Success for Stay Sharp barbershop in Larne at Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards
A Larne barbershop has proved it’s a cut above the rest after being recognised at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards.
Stay Sharp, owned by Ben Currie won the ‘Barbers of the Year’ award at the event.
Ben, who has been a barber for eight years, recently relocated the shop to 37 Station Road in the town.
Held at the Le Mon Hotel and Country Club on June 16, the awards recognised the best of the best in the hair and beauty industry in Northern Ireland.
