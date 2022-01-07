Success for Stephen’s vision4kids charity sit out

Stephen Fletcher during his sit-out in Ballymoney

Stephen, from children’s charity vision4kids, held his annual 24-hour sit-out on Church Street in the town.

A total of £2,521.28 was donated in cash by the general public who once again showed their generosity so quickly after Christmas.

Stephen said: “It was great to be back in the town this year after the Covid lockdown of 2020 and I’m so thankful to all who stopped to wish me well and donate.

“I’m humbled by how generous folk are, and how willing they are to support a locally based charity that is operating to help children in need in Kenya. The cash donations, coupled with further online contributions over the holiday weekend, generated a staggering total of £7,026.60 which will go in its entirely to running our Christian school in Kenya through 2022.

“Thank you to everyone who donated.”

Vision4kids is a Christian-based charity with the aim of sharing God’s Word through education, health, and poverty relief projects.

They run a primary school with 100 pupils and conduct village meetings and Bible lessons under the guidance of Trinity Baptist Church which is located in Nairobi.