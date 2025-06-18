The sporting success of two north Antrim men has been hailed during speeches in Stormont.

North Antrim TUV MLA Timothy Gaston paid tribute to two “sporting giants” from his constituency during members’ speeches on Tuesday, June 17.

Firstly he congratulated Ballymoney road racing legend Michael Dunlop on receiving the MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

"The Dunlop name is engraved on the very fabric of motor sport in this country. Michael has not only upheld that legacy but expanded it with unmatched resolve. He has made Ballymoney, North Antrim and all of Northern Ireland proud,” said Mr Gaston.

North Antrim TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has congratulated the two sportsmen. Credit News Letter

The TUV MLA then also paid tribute to Broughshane man Josh Rock who, along with Darryl Gurney, won the 2025 World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt on June 15.

Northern Ireland won the World Cup of Darts for the first time with an epic victory over Wales in a final-leg decider. Gurney and Rock overcame two-time champions Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton 10-9 in Frankfurt.

"Josh Rock's calmness under pressure and his exceptional skill have cemented his place among the world's elite, which he has taken while representing us all with humility and, indeed, class.

"Although we often find ourselves speaking about the challenges that we face in this Province, it is good and right that we pause to celebrate excellence and acknowledge those who, by their talents, bring us together and lift our spirits.

"Michael Dunlop and Josh Rock are not only sporting champions but ambassadors for the very best of Northern Ireland. “