Successful Public Speaking competition for Ballymoney Soroptimists
President Sharon McCaffrey welcomed members, teachers, parents and girls from local schools. A special welcome was given to the three adjudicators - Jacquie White, General Secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union, Dr Muriel Whitten, member of the Soroptimists and Alison Steen, Principal of Drumrane Primary School near Dungiven.
Soroptimist Ruth Elliott, one of the organisers of the event, gave the girls some rules to adhere to such as speeches were limited to six minutes. 17 girls, representing seven schools delivered their speeches with great skill and enthusiasm from a pre-determined list of topics:. With so much social media why are we all so lonely?; Can we extinguish Climate Change in the 21st Century?; United Nations predict it will be over 300 years to reach gender equality – seriously; The Internet and Artificial Intelligence have made us a more connected and democratic world; Does Society need to change how we deal with migration? and. In health ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’.
When all the girls had completed their topics, there was an interval during which time members of the Soroptimists provided refreshments. The adjudicators retired to complete the task of judging. Dr Muriel Whitten reported the final outcome to the gathered audience.
Third (joint): Emma Doherty, St Colm’s Draperstown and Amy McAuley, St Mary’s Magherafelt; second (joint): Heidi White, Rainey Endowed and Elizabeth Lennox, Magherafelt High School; first place: Emily Sayers, Dalriada School. Emily will go forward to the finals in Hillsborough in February.