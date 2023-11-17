Soroptimist Ruth Elliott, one of the organisers of the event, gave the girls some rules to adhere to such as speeches were limited to six minutes. 17 girls, representing seven schools delivered their speeches with great skill and enthusiasm from a pre-determined list of topics:. With so much social media why are we all so lonely?; Can we extinguish Climate Change in the 21st Century?; United Nations predict it will be over 300 years to reach gender equality – seriously; The Internet and Artificial Intelligence have made us a more connected and democratic world; Does Society need to change how we deal with migration? and. In health ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’.