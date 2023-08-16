A slimmer who transformed her life by losing weight is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Lynsey Mulholland joined her local Slimming World group in Lurgan more than 10 years ago and has now been promoted. She will now train as a team developer alongside her consultant role for Slimming World at their national training academy in Derbyshire.

Lynsey says latest figures reveal that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three.

"Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. I am so dedicated to helping even more people and I am so excited to build our Co Armagh team and give others the opportunity that I had.

Lynsey Mulholland is set to bring new opportunities in the Co Armagh area. Picture: Slimming World

"Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have done it without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.

"As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I am there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey.”

Like Lynsey, Slimming World consultants are all former members who have lost weight at their local group themselves and groups are set up as micro businesses in the heart of local communities. There are currently around 4,000 Slimming World consultants across the UK and Ireland running 15,000 groups.

Consultants receive training in Slimming World’s healthy eating and physical activity programmes and learn how to use the power of group support to empower members to take control of their own weight loss journey. As self-employed micro-entrepreneurs, consultants also learn how to build a successful community-based business.

Lynsey said: “For me becoming a self-employed franchisee was a great option. I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my busy family life. I wanted to avoid a regular ‘nine-to-five’ routine, so launching my own Slimming World group was an ideal option – and now I’m able to give potential consultants the opportunity I was given too, it’s very exciting!”

Amanda Girvan, the district manager for Slimming World in Northern Ireland and has worked with Lynsey for over 10 years added: “Slimming World consultants are chosen for their positive outlook and because they genuinely care about the health and happiness of others.

"With Lynsey’s experience of being a successful Slimming World member / consultant and her kind and warm personality and great sense of humour I just know that she’ll be an amazing support to brand new consultants and will be cheering them on all the way and to help even more members achieve their target weight.”